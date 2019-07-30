ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill hobbled off the practice field at training camp on Tuesday missing the rest of practice.
Team members and medical staff say they don't expect the quad contusion to keep him down for long.
"When you got the best playmaker on the field goes down, it scares you a little bit. Oh yeah, 'he'll be hack. As long as he's ready to go in September, we'll be fine," linebacker Reggie Ragland said.
Hill, also known as Cheetah for his speed on the field, is just days into his return to the team after an NFL investigation into alleged child abuse cleared him to return to the league.
