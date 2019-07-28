ST. JOSEPH (KCTV) -- On Sunday, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill spoke publicly for the first time since being welcomed back into the NFL.
The 25-year-old addressed details of the audio recording that shook his career and his outlook for the future coming back to the league.
For the first time at training camp, Hill met with the media and offered his perspective on what life has been like for him the past four months.
"I can't wait for my new journey, man,” he said. “I'm excited."
After a months-long child abuse investigation led to no charges or NFL discipline, Hill said his "new journey" is continued personal growth.
"Like me growing as a person,” he said. “Me growing as a father. Me growing as a human."
For now, he's back with the Chiefs after a temporary suspension from activities and the fans have welcomed him by chanting his name.
"The love feels good,” Hill said. “To come back out here, to hear the chants."
But, to get here, Hill had to explain his side of the child abuse investigation and his comments made on a tape recording given to KCTV5 News.
"I didn't know that existed until it came out, to be honest,” he said.
All in an eight-hour sit down with NFL executives.
"Probably the longest meeting ever of my life,” Hill said. “Roger Goodell and his team, they did their thing. They dug in and they got all the facts."
Hill would not go into detail about specifics with the case, but he did address two things prominently featured within the audio tape. First, the part where he said “b----.”
"On the audio, my bad language, I'm going to own up to that, know what I'm saying?” Hill said. “I don't want anybody talking to my little sister, my daughter that I have now, my mom like that."
Hill then addressed the following:
"Punching my son in my chest, that would probably refer to me teaching my son how to box,” he said. “Because we do got boxing gloves at our house and our son, he's like Iron Man. He loves Iron Man, Aqua Man. He's like, ‘Daddy, come on, come on, come on’ all the time. So, that's what it is, man."
Finally, with questions finished up, Hill offered one last thought.
"You know, sometimes things get thrown out of context when feelings get involved and emotions, but I ain't going get into that right now. So, thank you, guys. I love you. Cheetah back, man. Thank you for the support. Chiefs Kingdom, man, I love you. Like I said, I'm growing as a person each and every day. And, for the reporters, my story's crazy. It's going to be somebody's testimony one day. I'm telling y'all.”
