KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The NFL says they cannot conclude that Tyreek Hill violated their personal conduct policy.
The NFL said Friday that Hill can attend Kansas City's training camp and participate in all club activities.
"He has been and will continue to be subject to conditions set forth by the District Court, Commissioner Goodell, and the Chiefs, which include clinical evaluation and therapeutic intervention," the NFL said in a written statement.
The Chiefs suspended Hill on April 25 after a recording became public of a conversation between Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, discussing the boy's injuries. Hill has consistently maintained his innocence, saying his son's health is his top priority.
The Johnson County District Attorney said in June that an investigation was no longer active because he couldn't prove who injured the boy.
In a letter sent to the NFL in May, Hill's attorney, Trey Pettlon, denied that Hill ever hit his son and said Hill was willing to cooperate with the NFL investigation.
The Chiefs drafted Hill even though he pleaded guilty in 2015 to domestic assault and battery for attacking his Espinal while he was a student at Oklahoma State. He was dismissed from the Oklahoma State football team and ended up playing at West Alabama, where he underwent counseling sessions and other court-mandated service work.
Here is the full statement the NFL issued on Friday:
Over the past four months, we have conducted a comprehensive investigation of allegations regarding Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Throughout this investigation, the NFL's primary concern has been the well-being of the child. Our understanding is that the child is safe and that the child's ongoing care is being directed and monitored by the Johnson County District Court and the Johnson County Department for Children and Families.
In conducting our investigation, we have taken great care to ensure that we do not interfere with the county's proceedings or compromise the privacy or welfare of the child in any way. The information developed in the court proceeding is confidential and has not been shared with us, and the court has sealed all law enforcement records. Local law enforcement authorities have publicly advised that the available evidence does not permit them to determine who caused the child's injuries.
Similarly, based on the evidence presently available, the NFL cannot conclude that Mr. Hill violated the Personal Conduct Policy. Accordingly, he may attend Kansas City's training camp and participate in all club activities. He has been and will continue to be subject to conditions set forth by the District Court, Commissioner Goodell, and the Chiefs, which include clinical evaluation and therapeutic intervention.
If further information becomes available through law enforcement, the pending court proceeding, or other sources, we will promptly consider it and take all appropriate steps at that time.
