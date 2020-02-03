KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Lots of people have been asking about the “when and where” when it comes to the Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade.
The route hasn’t been announced yet, but some of us learned a few important lessons from the Royals World Series Parade that we want to pass along. Here’s KCTV5’s own Betsy Webster:
I was the reporter dropped off at 7 a.m. up by Children’s Mercy. I had to walk down to Grand to meet up with photographer Dwain Crispell, who I happen to be working with today.
I made it about three blocks from the route before I hit a wall of people and had to turn back.
So, lesson number one? Arrive early. Really early.
In 2015, Royals fans abandoned their cars on I-35 and walked the rest of the way.
Which reminds me, don’t try to get to work passing through the downtown loop on Wednesday. Your boss now knows that we’ve warned you.
Arriving early applies to buses too. Fleets of fans couldn’t compete with what the ATA had available in ’15. Bus officials used more than 400 buses to take 200,000 people downtown, but it wasn’t enough.
Yes, we have the streetcar now, but it will be shut down Wednesday, which is a hint to the route.
Lesson number two: Prepare your bladder.
Maybe go extreme and wear an adult diaper. I’m joking, but only sort of.
The city said today they’re working to get more porta-potties than for the Royals. We had 200 then. They’re working to bring 700 this time. But still…
Number three: Cell phones will fail.
There’s a chance providers will add extra bandwidth, but there will be so many people competing for a signal that cell phones may stop working.
There I was in 2015, unable to get to Dwain. The people in the newsroom were calling to ask where I was and they couldn’t get through.
We learned this lesson the hard way and got old fashioned walkie talkies this time around.
Number four: One kid per adult.
You’ll want them glued to your hands or on your shoulders. People will be jostled. Kids will get lost. Kids are small and hard to see in a sea of taller grownups.
The good news is that this year they’re adding lost child centers on the route. The staff will have walkie talkies to say, “Hey, I’ve got Kid 1 here. Do you have Parent 1 over at your booth?”
So, make sure your kid knows their name, your name, and maybe your phone number in case cell service does work. If they’re not old enough to remember, stick a note in one of their pockets.
Number five: Pick a spot.
Pick one on the route or near the end for the rally, because walking from one location to the next will be like pushing a boulder uphill… like from that Greek myth we don’t have time to get into.
The city will be revealing the route at 9 a.m. tomorrow from the P&L stage. We’ll be livestreaming on our website, app, and Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.