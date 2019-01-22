Tomahawk shirt causes controversy for Chiefs kingdom

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There is a shirt that is creating a big stir on social media.
It's based off a chant we hear during Chiefs football games but now people are saying this is not OK.
“I do find it subtly offensive, I find it patronizing to be honest,” Zack Thompson, who lives in Kansas City, said.
When you walk into Broadway Café, many people are warming up with a cup of joe.
But opinions differ when it comes to the shirt.
“I have to say at first glance I have to really think what is this all about,” KC resident Kristen Welborn stated.
“Then picking up on it and putting thought into it, like you said, like, 'Oh, I should be a little offended,'” fellow Kansas City mom Julie Talley added.
Both mothers of five had not seen the shirt before Tuesday but told KCTV5 they could understand the concern.
“I could see how it could be making fun or mocking, like a warrior chant, but at the same time it’s supporting and going with the whole Chiefs team. This is what makes Arrowhead loud,” Welborn explained. “People can get offended at almost anything anymore.”
A few people in the metro loved the design.
“I love it I mean it’s really Kansas City,” Mira Elema Kuehmle, Kansas City resident, said.
Others think the entire tomahawk chant shouldn’t be heard ever again at Arrowhead.
“The whole idea of the tomahawk chop portrays Native Americans in a negative light, and that there’s so much more to that,” Thompson voiced.
KCTV5 reached out to the Chiefs for comment, but they did not return the call.
As for the owner of Normal Human, he said the shirt has been selling for a few months with no negative feedback, but since the outcry on social media he released a statement.
The owner has since pulled the shirt from his store.
KCTV5 reached out to local Native American organizations to get their response to the shirts design but there is no word heard back yet.
