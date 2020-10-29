GENERIC: Socially distanced fan at Arrowhead for training camp

Socially distanced fans watch the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. 

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Tickets to the Chiefs last three regular season home games will go on sale next week.

The tickets are for the games against the Broncos (Dec. 6), Falcons (Dec. 27), and Chargers (Jan. 3).

The stadium’s capacity is capped at around 22%.

Season ticket members will have an exclusive presale that begins on Monday, Nov. 2. They’ll be contacted directly by email with details.

Any tickets left after that will go on sale to Jackson County residents and the general public on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Tickets will be sold in grouped pods of seats and people will be able to buy as many as six in the same pod.

Fans will have to sit with known guests sitting within their purchased pod.

A breakdown of Arrowhead’s COVID-19 policies and protocols can be found here

