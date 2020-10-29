KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Tickets to the Chiefs last three regular season home games will go on sale next week.
The tickets are for the games against the Broncos (Dec. 6), Falcons (Dec. 27), and Chargers (Jan. 3).
The stadium’s capacity is capped at around 22%.
Season ticket members will have an exclusive presale that begins on Monday, Nov. 2. They’ll be contacted directly by email with details.
Any tickets left after that will go on sale to Jackson County residents and the general public on Thursday, Nov. 5.
Tickets will be sold in grouped pods of seats and people will be able to buy as many as six in the same pod.
Fans will have to sit with known guests sitting within their purchased pod.
A breakdown of Arrowhead’s COVID-19 policies and protocols can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.