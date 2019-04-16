KANSAS CITY, MO – The Kansas City Chiefs 2019 single-game and group ticket sales will begin Thursday.
Season ticket members will have a presale beginning at 8 a.m. The club will notify them via email with instructions on how to participate.
Jackson County residents will have a special ticket allotment to purchase single-game tickets for the season beginning at 8 a.m. as well. This extended period to purchase tickets from the allotment will last through 5 p.m. on April 26. They must come to the Arrowhead Stadium Ticket Office during normal business hours and have one form of identification that includes a photo of the purchaser and a personal 2018 Jackson County property tax receipt.
Tickets may be purchased on the Chiefs website by the public beginning at 10 a.m.
All fans are encouraged to purchase parking passes in advance.
The Chiefs 2019 schedule will be announced at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
