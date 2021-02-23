CANTON, OHIO (KCTV) -- A memorable moment from the Kansas City Chiefs season is now part of a display at the Football Hall of Fame.
You remember this from the Chiefs' first game of the season? Coach Andy Reid wore a plastic face shield because of COVID precautions, and the mask kept fogging up.
That face visor, along with the hat coach Reid wore, have arrived at the Hall of Fame in Canton. They'll be put on display in the Hall’s Pro Football Today Gallery on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.