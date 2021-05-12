KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The NFL announced its Week 1 matchups Wednesday morning, which included the Cleveland Browns coming to Arrowhead Stadium to face off against the Chiefs at 3:25 p.m. on Sept. 12. But what about the rest of the Chiefs' schedule?
While the NFL is announcing all teams' schedules Wednesday night, the league has been battling leaks since Tuesday. Using those leaks from other teams' schedules, the Chiefs' schedule so far may look like this.
(NOTE: With the exception of Week 1, these are unconfirmed leaks from various reports.)
- Week 1: vs. Browns
- Week 4: @ Eagles
- Week 5: vs. Bills on Sunday Night Football
- Week 8: vs. Giants on Monday Night Football
- Week 9: vs. Packers
- Week 18 @ Broncos
We will update this story as more reports become available.
