KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The NFL announced its Week 1 matchups Wednesday morning, which included the Cleveland Browns coming to Arrowhead Stadium to face off against the Chiefs at 3:25 p.m. on Sept. 12. But what about the rest of the Chiefs' schedule?

SAVE THE DATE: Chiefs to open season against Browns at Arrowhead The Chiefs will open their 2021 campaign against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 12 , the league announced during a special broadcast Wednesday morning.

While the NFL is announcing all teams' schedules Wednesday night, the league has been battling leaks since Tuesday. Using those leaks from other teams' schedules, the Chiefs' schedule so far may look like this.

(NOTE: With the exception of Week 1, these are unconfirmed leaks from various reports.)

Week 1: vs. Browns

Week 4: @ Eagles

Week 5: vs. Bills on Sunday Night Football

Week 8: vs. Giants on Monday Night Football

Week 9: vs. Packers

Week 18 @ Broncos

We will update this story as more reports become available.