KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – It looks like the Kansas City Chiefs will have a ferocious new defender in the secondary next season.
KCTV5 News has confirmed the team will sign Tyrann Mathieu to a three-year deal, bringing the safety called the “Honey Badger” to Arrowhead.
Reports from NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter have indicated that the deal could be for as much as $14 million per year, making Mathieu one of the highest-paid safeties in the league.
The seven-year veteran played in Houston last year, where he had 70 tackles with assists on 19 more, three sacks and a pair of interceptions.
A New Orleans native, Mathieu played at LSU for two seasons under new Kansas head coach Les Miles before being dismissed for breaking team rules. He was a third-round pick by Arizona and played his first six years for the Cardinals.
The move seemed to be welcomed by members of the Chiefs, especially quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
March 11, 2019
Word of the signing came shortly after the news broke that center Mitch Morse looks to be heading to Buffalo.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
