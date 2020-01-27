KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Live Block inside the Power and Light District will be rocking Friday evening as fans rally for the Chiefs led by rapper and KC native Tech N9ne.

The Red Kingdom Rally will also feature performances by the Chiefs Rumble drum corps and Tyler Lyon and Wonderfuzz, an appearance by KC Wolf and contests.

Tech N9ne dropped his new song “Red Kingdom” celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs just days before the team won the AFC Championship.

The free event kicks off at 5 p.m. and families are welcome, though anyone under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Only fans 21 and older are permitted after 9 p.m.

More details are available at the Kansas City Live Block Facebook page.