KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- In 2019, the Chiefs introduced the new GEHA Drum Deck space to add to the Arrowhead gameday experience.
It’s located below the west scoreboard in the upper level and is a new, permanent site for two gameday traditions: the Drum Honoree and the Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader.
Five-time Pro Bowl selection for the Chiefs and former Kansas City LB Tamba Hali will serve as this week’s Drum Honoree.
Kansas City native, actor, and comedian Eric Stonestreet will be this week’s Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.