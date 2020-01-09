Chiefs release LB Tamba Hali, Parker

Hali spent 12 seasons with the Chiefs, playing in 157 games, recording 453 tackles, 89.5 sacks and forcing 33 fumbles. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- In 2019, the Chiefs introduced the new GEHA Drum Deck space to add to the Arrowhead gameday experience.

It’s located below the west scoreboard in the upper level and is a new, permanent site for two gameday traditions: the Drum Honoree and the Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader.

Five-time Pro Bowl selection for the Chiefs and former Kansas City LB Tamba Hali will serve as this week’s Drum Honoree.

Kansas City native, actor, and comedian Eric Stonestreet will be this week’s Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader.

