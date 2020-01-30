KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Is the Super Bowl a good enough reason to skip homework?

Come Sunday, plenty of parents will be asking themselves that exact question. And you may be surprised how local parents responded.

Brainly surveyed 1,000 moms and dads and found in Missouri that 60 percent of parents say, "go ahead, blow it off!"

That's more than any other state in America.

Kansas came in second with 58 percent of parents saying it's OK to prioritize the Super Bowl -- then Texas, then California.

Nationwide, 55 percent of parents think the Super Bowl will not negatively impact their child’s sleep or leave them feeling ill-prepared for school the following morning.

The five states where most parents said their kids can skip homework to watch the Super Bowl:

1. Missouri (60%)

2. Kansas (58%)

3. Texas (57%)

4. California (52%)

5. Colorado (51%)

What does that say about 49ers fans?