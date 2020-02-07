49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

 Adam Hunger

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – It was a pass play that sparked the comeback by the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, and now it is coming to video game consoles around the world.

The Chiefs were down by 10 midway through the 4th quarter when quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit receiver Tyreek Hill on 3rd and 15 for a 44 yard gain. Four short plays later, KC found paydirt on the first of three unanswered touchdowns that cemented the win.

The play, called “The Wasp,” is a play bringing all three KC receivers into the middle before the center receiver, often Hill, cuts back out toward the sideline.

Hill tweeted a request Thursday to see if “The Wasp” could be added as a play for gamers on the EA Sports “Madden NFL 20” title.

On Friday, the game maker replied that the “Jet Chip Wasp” would be “coming soon to Madden 20.”

This year’s version of the game has had a lot of Chiefs flavor, starting the Mahomes placement on the cover.

And while there has long been talk of a “Madden curse” that keeps the cover star from having a high performing year, the MVP of Super Bowl LIV seemed to break it.

