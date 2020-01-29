KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs will be gathering for Super Bowl parties Sunday, and one of the biggest parties in the city looks like it is getting bigger.

Organizers of the Kansas City Power and Light District’s Super Watch Party KC say they are expanding the event and will close off the streets around the area to accommodate the expected crowds.

The event will expand on to Grand Boulevard, closing the street from 13th street to Truman Road. The party will feature a 15-feet LED screen broadcasting the Super Bowl game, and organizers are also planning to have a 30-foot-long beer truck, grill stations, live music, giveaways and more elements for fans.

The party is open to fans of all ages, but anyone under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. While there is not a charge to get into the event, parking in surface lots will cost $20-$25.

More details are available at PowerAndLightDistrict.com.