ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) -- Downtown St. Joseph is rolling out the red carpet for the Chiefs and their fans this weekend. People have been working all day to make sure everything is ready for the start of a championship season.
One by one, the lights in St. Joseph are getting a new hue.
“They're supposed to glow red for the Chiefs,” Michael Roberts who is an electrician, said. “It's going to look good, that's for sure.”
The city is hanging banners ahead of Friday’s pep rally, store fronts have started decorating.
“It's definitely brought a lot of people in,” Roberts said.
One new business hopes the team will help them pop.
“We've got a red and yellow Chiefs spirit popcorn,” Dillon Cox from Eclipz Popcorn, said.
Cox opened Eclipz Popcorn just last week, offering specialty popcorn and snacks downtown.
“The team has a better and better track record all the time. This town really has a lot of support for them,” Cox said.
The timing couldn't be better.
“You definitely take pride in your home team,” Roberts said.
Especially if the Chiefs play as well as their fans hope.
“They did pretty well last year. Let's hope for a good year again,” Roberts said.
As the team is polishing up, so is a local artist.
Clay McCreary has an eye and a hand for funny faces.
“I'm a cartoonist, so that's what I do naturally,” Clay McCreary who is an metal artist, said.
“Personalization is everything to me,” McCreary said.
His personal favorites are his horses, but don't worry, he's not a Broncos fan.
“Chiefs are number one. All the way,” McCreary said.
McCreary has created custom Kansas City pieces for the pep rally, capturing Mahomes' steely gaze as he winds up to go deep.
“They just love this town and this quarterback. It's a win, win for everybody,” McCreary said.
He's putting the finishing touches on it this week.
“People just bring so much excitement about football. I just love it,” McCreary said.
The feeling is contagious.
“I think passion is the key to happiness in life,” McCreary said.
He hopes the team will shine as bright as one of his pieces.
