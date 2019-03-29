MISSION, KS (KCTV) – With all that is going on politically surrounding Special Olympics, one Chiefs player is taking a stand.
Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones formally announced a partnership with Special Olympics Kansas and Missouri Friday.
Jones told KCTV5 News the current turmoil surrounding federal funding for Special Olympics made now the right time to act.
"Just bringing awareness to what's going on in Washington is important to me. It's huge,” he said. “I have three things I live by - be a better father, encourage my strength through faith and make someone smile. I feel like this fits number three."
Jones will be the first Chiefs Champion for the KC Metro Special Olympics, which includes more than 4,000 Special Olympics athletes.
.@stonecoldjones_ giving the Special Olympics athletes some love. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/76HghHYVwV— Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) March 29, 2019
The support is welcomed by the organization at a time when their future seemed under attack.
"I think it's a big deal because they can advocate for our athletes and show them what they can do,” Special Olympics Kansas President & CEO John Lair said. “a lot of people say what our athletes can't do, and now this is a chance to show what they can do.”
In the next few months, Jones will start his initiative by hosting a football clinic and a bowling fundraiser for Special Olympics athletes.
