KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs continued to shuffle their defense on Thursday by adding Alex Okafor from New Orleans.
Sources have confirmed to KCTV5 News that the Chiefs added the defensive end in a three-year $18 million deal that could grow to $24 million with incentives.
A six-year player out of the University of Texas, Okafor had 25 tackles and 4 sacks last season for the Saints.
Okafor is the third addition of the day to the Chiefs defense, which ranked next to last in yards allowed in 2018.
The team officially welcome Tyrann Mathieu from Houston at a midday news conference, then announced the signing of linebacker Damien Wilson from Dallas less than an hour later.
The additions come after the Chiefs released safety Eric Berry and linebacker Justin Houston and traded linebacker Dee Ford to San Francisco, all in the last five days.
