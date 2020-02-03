FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Schools around Kansas City have canceled classes for the Chiefs Super Bowl parade that will be on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
A complete list of the schools are as followed:
- Smithville School District
- Independence School District
- Park Hill Schools
- Grain Valley Schools
- North Kansas City Schools
- Liberty Public Schools
- Kansas City, Kansas, Community College
- Park University
- Blue Springs Schools
- Raymore-Peculiar School District
- Olathe Public Schools
- Johnson County Community College
- Blue Valley Schools
- Shawnee Mission Schools
- Kansas City Public Schools
- Bonner Springs School District
- Tuner School District
- Gardner-Edgerton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.