FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Schools around Kansas City have canceled classes for the Chiefs Super Bowl parade that will be on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

A complete list of the schools are as followed: 

  • Smithville School District 
  • Independence School District 
  • Park Hill Schools 
  • Grain Valley Schools 
  • North Kansas City Schools
  • Liberty Public Schools 
  • Kansas City, Kansas, Community College 
  • Park University 
  • Blue Springs Schools
  • Raymore-Peculiar School District
  • Olathe Public Schools 
  • Johnson County Community College 
  • Blue Valley Schools
  • Shawnee Mission Schools 
  • Kansas City Public Schools 
  • Bonner Springs School District 
  • Tuner School District 
  • Gardner-Edgerton 

