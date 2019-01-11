KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City has fully embrace Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and now a local dairy business is offering its own moo-ving tribute.
Shatto Milk Company announced a limited release Welcome bottle filled with red-velvet milk to welcome Mahomes to Kansas City.
The company is releasing only 10,000 bottles, which will feature special yellow lettering and a yellow cap.
In a release, company officials said they were excited to celebrate someone who is both a great football player as well as “a terrific community minded individual.”
“While we have not met Patrick, we have heard wonderful things about him and would welcome him at the farm anytime,” Barbara Shatto said. “We love the opportunity to celebrate with all of our friends here in the Kansas City and St. Joseph areas in a very unique way. – Go Chiefs.”
We love football as well. Shatto Limited edition milk and collectors bottles are hitting stores this week. We will be releasing this special edition WELCOME bottle which will have yellow lettering and be filled with Red Milk – Red Velvet. There will be a total of 10,000 limited edition bottles available and will be offered in limited quantity in all stores that offer Shatto Milk as well as through the family’s farm store and Shatto Home Delivery. www.shattohomedelivery.com Each outlet will have a limited amount of product, so first come first serve. Product will be made available at the farm store starting first thing Saturday morning, January 11th while supplies last. Shatto Home Delivery customers will have to pre-order while supplies last with delivery taking place the week of the 14th and all grocery stores will sell their allotment on the 14th and 15th depending upon which day of the week a specific store receives deliveries. Shatto Milk Company wanted to have a bit of fun with the playoffs going on and take this opportunity to creatively welcome Mr. Mahomes to Kansas City and congratulate him and the entire team on such a great regular season. Now, on to the playoffs. Go Chiefs. Cheers!
The special bottles are available now at the Shatto farm store, and home delivery customers can order for delivery next week.
