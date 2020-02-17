OSBORN, MO (KCTV) – Metro dairy Shatto Milk is adding to the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win by offering limited edition specially-marked bottles of milk.
The special bottles of chocolate cherry milk will come in bottles marked with yellow lettering that reads “CHAMPS” and red confetti.
A total of 18,000 bottles will be available starting Thursday, February 20 and Friday, February 21 at all stores carry Shatto products. The bottles will be available a day early at the dairy’s farm store in Osborn, and home delivery customers will also be able to pre-order bottles while supplies last.
"Our customers were very outspoken about their desire for a fun bottle and flavor to commemorate the big win and continue the celebration for our community.," Barbara Shatto said. " We had fun creating this limited-edition bottle in red and gold with our signature cow, all surrounded by confetti to represent this amazing team.”
Shatto also announced that they were victorious in their wager with Nutcher Milk Company, which led to one of the Modesto-based dairy workers to live stream their “milk bath” on social media while announcing that the Chiefs are the best team in the country.
