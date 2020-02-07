LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – It's an image Chiefs Kingdom will remember forever - hundreds of thousands of fans celebrating a Super Bowl title with their team at a championship parade.

At Summit Litho in Lee's Summit, they were excited when they got to print the 2015 Royals World Series parade posters. Thanks to the comeback win in the Super Bowl, the team gets to do it again this year for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“We love it. We are all Chiefs fans here, every one of us,” Summit Litho vice president Matt Weaver said.

As Kansas City filled the area around Union Station, renowned KC photographer Roy Inman snapped an iconic “Sea of Red” shot. Union Station sent that photo to Summit Litho, where the team got right to work.

“We received the files that night. After proofing it back to them, we printed it that night,” Weaver explained. “Came in the next morning cut it, boxed it and delivered it down to Union Station.”

He note that the initial run was 6,000 posters, which only lasted through Friday morning. They spent the rest of the day printing, cutting and boxing 12,000 more Chiefs Championship Parade posters.

The hot-off-the-presses posters were loaded and driven to the Union Station Ticket Office, where fans paid $25 a poster to take a piece of history home while helping Union Station.

“Not only to decorate your man cave or your office or where ever it is going to go. Those proceeds stay right here to go into the Union Station preservation fund to enhance and protect the building we all love,” Michael Tritt, Chief Marketing Officer of Union Station, explained. “We've gone through 6,000 so far. We ordered another 12,000. We are going to keep up with demand, so don’t worry about not getting a poster. I would say get here sooner than later.”

Back at Summit Litho, they are prepared to print as many posters as needed and hope to be doing the same thing again for another Super Bowl parade next year.

Fans interested in buying a new Chiefs Championship Parade poster, or throwback 2015 Royals World Series parade poster, can find both at the Union Station ticket office, with the Chiefs poster also available at UnionStation.org.