KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs will open their 2021 campaign against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 12 at 3:25 p.m. Kansas City time, the league announced during a special broadcast Wednesday morning.
The NFL used networks' national morning shows to deliver the Week 1 matchups for the upcoming NFL season.
Arrowhead Stadium will be full once again as the Chiefs announce tickets for the 2021 season will sell under full capacity.
The league battled slow leaks about individual games throughout Tuesday and Wednesday morning---including the Minnesota Vikings' entire schedule---but none of those leaks involved the Chiefs.
