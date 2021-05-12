KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs will open their 2021 campaign against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 12 at 3:25 p.m. Kansas City time, the league announced during a special broadcast Wednesday morning.

The NFL used networks' national morning shows to deliver the Week 1 matchups for the upcoming NFL season.

Chiefs go full capacity for 2021 season at Arrowhead Stadium Arrowhead Stadium will be full once again as the Chiefs announce tickets for the 2021 season will sell under full capacity.

The league battled slow leaks about individual games throughout Tuesday and Wednesday morning---including the Minnesota Vikings' entire schedule---but none of those leaks involved the Chiefs.

The other CBS games for Sept. 12 include: Steelers @ Bills

Jets @ Panthers

Jaguars @ Texans

Cardinals @ Titans

Chargers @ Washington

Dolphins @ Patriots

Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.