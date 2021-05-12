The Chiefs will open their 2021 campaign against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 12 , the league announced during a special broadcast Wednesday morning.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs will open their 2021 campaign against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 12 at 3:25 p.m. Kansas City time, the league announced during a special broadcast Wednesday morning.

The NFL used networks' national morning shows to deliver the Week 1 matchups for the upcoming NFL season.

The league battled slow leaks about individual games throughout Tuesday and Wednesday morning---including the Minnesota Vikings' entire schedule---but none of those leaks involved the Chiefs.

