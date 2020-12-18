KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Saints star QB Drew Brees will be back from a horrific rib and lung injury in time to start this Sunday versus the Chiefs in New Orleans, according to NFL reporter Adam Schefter.
Schefter broke the news Friday morning over Twitter, saying, "Saints believe he is fully healthy and doctors have cleared him to play."
Brees has been sidelined since breaking 11 ribs and puncturing a lung in a Saints win over the San Francisco 49ers last month. Head Coach Sean Payton had said just two days ago that Brees had "a long way to go" in his injury recovery process.
The Saints went 3-1 with Taysom Hill filling in for Brees. The team's record is 10-3, good enough for first place in the NFC South.
The Chiefs are 12-1 and in the driver's seat for home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.
