KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Three-time All-Star pitcher Wade Davis announced his retirement from Major League Baseball today.
The 36-year-old pitcher, who was part of the 2015 World Championship team, played for the team from 2013 to 2016 and again this past year.
Davis originally signed with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2009 and stayed with them until 2012. His career also includes stints with the Chicago Cubs in 2017 and the Colorado Rockies from 2018 to 2020.
After being acquired by Kansas City from Tampa Bay on Dec. 9, 2012, Davis made 24 starts with in 2013, before moving full-time to the bullpen in 2014. Since becoming a full-time reliever, he went 27-22 with 141 saves in 161 opportunities (87.6 percent) and a 3.25 ERA (172 ER in 476.2 IP).
His save total in that span (2014-21) ranks 12th in the Majors, while he’s one of just 14 pitchers to collect 130 or more saves during that time.
He appeared in 40 games with the Royals in 2021 and recorded 38 strikeouts with 19 walks, also collecting a pair of saves. He recorded his final save on July 24 vs. Detroit, his 49th as a Royal, tying Steve Farr for the ninth-most in franchise history.
“Wade will forever be remembered by our fans, his teammates and our organization as an elite competitor and a very classy person,” said Dayton Moore, Royals President of Baseball Operations. “He helped anchor one of the very best bullpens in Royals history which was a major factor in our World Championship in 2015. I’m forever thankful for the way he represented our great city and for the committed husband he is to Katelyn and the special father he is to Sully and Ty.”
