(AP) -- You'll probably see a Super Bowl commercial featuring Rob Riggle during the Super Bowl, and if you look hard enough, you might also see him in the stands. That's because his beloved Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers for the big game in Miami.

"I don't think my feet have touched the ground since we won the AFC Championship. I've waited my whole life, my whole life I've waited for the Chiefs to make the Super Bowl because they've never been to a Super Bowl in my lifetime. And so this is happening. It's really, really happening. And it's awesome," said the "Modern Family" star.

"I've been to five Super Bowls and I always wear my Chiefs jersey. And this is the first time, obviously, I've even been able to wear my Chiefs jersey and the Chiefs are in the Super Bowl. So, I'm happy."

Riggle, who's bringing his family to the game, said his 11-year-old son is a bit spoiled by the success of Kansas City sports teams during the past few years.

"He's got it easy. He's got it good. He's 11 and he just thinks Kansas City teams win all the time. I'll never forget when the Royals went to the World Series in 2014 and 2015 - back to back World Series - OK. You know, hold on. That just doesn't happen, and yet it did. And so he's like, 'Yeah, I guess we're going to the World Series again.' Like, it's no big deal. I'm like, 'You don't understand. I was there in '85 when we went to the World Series. I never thought we'd ever go back in my lifetime.' Well, we did. And he's just like, 'Oh, yeah.'"

Riggle will appear in a P and G commercial via an interactive video experience. Through an online platform, viewers will be able to select how they want to see Head and Shoulders spokesperson Sofia Vergara and her guests - including Riggle and Bounty, the Quicker Picker Upper - come together to tackle a messy surprise at her Super Bowl party. Fans will get to choose things like how messy the party gets, how Rob Riggle shows up and how everything comes together in the end. No one will know which version will air prior to the fourth quarter.

Riggle said he's not the only celebrity who will be rooting for the Chiefs.

"There's a whole group of us from Kansas City: Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, Dave Koechner, myself, Heidi Gardner," said the KC native.

"We all are massive Kansas City Chiefs fans and we've all been waiting our whole life for this. And we're all good friends and I think that's what's really fun, is that we all know each other."

He continued: "Whenever we get a big win, we text each other. So, yeah, it's going to be really fun. I think we're all going to be down there I'm pretty sure, unless someone is working on something. But yeah, it's going to be - it's gonna be really special."