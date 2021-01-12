KANSAS CITY (KCTV5) -- Chiefs fans are hoping to wear team gear for the next couple of weeks. Rally House says fans are after coats, beanies and scarves to keep them warm while showing some KC pride.
“You know we don’t actually have any beanies right now. All of our winter wear is flying out of here,” said Rally House manager Jennifer Keffer.
Keffer said they have a new Chiefs embroidered jacket similar to a Carhartt style she’s expecting won’t last long.
“We had one. Sold it,” Keffer said. “We just got them back in yesterday and I’m truly believing that I’m not going to have any by the end of the weekend.”
Keffer said she’s noticed more retro styles this year, possibly a nod to 1970.
“Confidence. I think they’re confident in their team, they’re excited.” Keffer said. “Andy Reid and their staff, they’re great off of a bye. Everyone’s really excited to see them run it back.”
The Chiefs Pro Shop has plenty of hats to keep fans warm this winter and a few exclusives you won’t find anywhere else.
“One of the new things that launched this week is Pat Mahomes new line of Oakley’s,” Tim Witkowski with the Chiefs Pro Shop said. “When you come to the shop we have 50 exclusive posters. If you come in and buy a pair of his new Oakley glasses you’re going to get this awesome poster. That’s just something you can’t find anywhere else.”
You can find AFC West division champ gear all over town, but hopefully the Chiefs are trading that title in for a better one in just a few weeks.
