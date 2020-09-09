KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - It’s been a rough year for restaurants and bars throughout the metro because of the pandemic, but regardless, they're still anxious for football's return.
Arrowhead Stadium looks beautiful as always on the eve of the season opener, but there are a lot of cones in the parking lot and that’s just part of the Chiefs process of making the environment safe for everyone Thursday. As for the restaurants and bars, many are excited to get this season kicked off.
The co-owner of Charlie Hoopers in Brookside says during the early stages of the coronavirus, they were hit really hard, sales were down about 80%, but things have turned around and they believe the Chiefs season will make things even better.
They’ve been busy prepping for the big game by adding new TV’s and getting all of their staff ready for what they along with many expect to be an even bigger crowd, due to the limited fan capacity at Arrowhead Stadium this year.
“Of course, with COVID, we are all wearing our masks, we are wearing our gloves and all of our tables are social distanced up to health department guidelines. We are adamant about when fans come in the have to stay seated, but we are safe for you to come,” Charlie Hoopers co-owner Andy Lewellen said.
Charlie Hoopers will be operating first come, first serve, but if you are looking to go out Thursday to watch the game, be sure to check and see whether reservations are required at the place you are wanting to go.
Butchers are even seeing more meat flying off the shelves.
Bichelmeyer Meats is a family-owned shop in Kansas City, Kansas that’s been serving fresh meat, since 1946.
“We’ve seen the ebbs and flows of all of the trends in Kansas City and right now, we are on a very high uptick,” Bichelmeyer Meats co-owner Joe Bichelmeyer said.
An uptick that Bichelmeyer surprisingly attributes to COVID-19 as more people look towards local butchers for meat. But if sales couldn’t be stronger, in comes the Chiefs season, and that means even more business, thanks to the areas BBQ culture.
“People smoke and cook briskets for example steaks roast pigs there is any number of items that are in demand during the chiefs tailgate season,” Bichelmeyer said.
And thankful for the leg up, this shop would one day like to return the favor back to the Chiefs.
“Patrick Mahomes, come on down here and get a steak and if you win that game, I’ll buy it. Steaks on me if you win,” Bichelmeyer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.