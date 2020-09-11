KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Chiefs win in the NFL kickoff is drawing national attention not for highlights but for what some viewers hear as fans booing during a moment of unity before the game.
Many people are upset with what they say was disrespect shown to a moment dedicated to social justice, but fans who were inside the stadium and who watched the broadcast are debating whether or not anyone booed.
Politicians reacted quickly to the issue. Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted that Kansas City is “a city of good people” and that “there are hundreds of thousands” of local fans who support players and people’s right to voice a strong opinion.
We’re a good city of good people. I heard boos too. But we also have hundreds of thousands more around here who respect the message the players are sharing; who respect the rights of our players and people to voice a strong message and who are working to make us better each day.— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) September 11, 2020
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley responded to criticism of Chiefs fans, tweeting that some people have “contempt for middle America” and fans are tired of “woke politics jammed down their throats.”
“Classless trash”? The left showing their usual contempt for middle America. Missouri has the best fans in the country. Don’t blame them for being tired of NFL/corporate woke politics jammed down their throats https://t.co/kuzbwhviZI— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 11, 2020
After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said the players showing unity is more important than the back-and-forth from spectators.
"We can all learn from this. And really, it's just to make us all better and even stronger than we already are,” Reid told reporters. “We have a chance to be unstoppable when all hands join together and that's a beautiful thing."
