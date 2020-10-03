KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – According to reports, Cam Newton has tested positive for the coronavirus.
NFL Insider Adam Schefter posted a tweet Saturday morning stating that the Patriots’ QB tested positive.
Patriots’ QB Cam Newton tested positive and is out for Sunday’s game vs. Kansas City, per @FieldYates and me.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020
The New England Patriots posted a statement on Twitter saying in part, “Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19.”
Official statement from the Patriots: pic.twitter.com/Xh9nQKTIly— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020
The Patriots are supposed to be heading to Kansas City to play the Chiefs Sunday at 3:25 p.m. According to Schefter, the Patriots are on standby to head to KC as they await more test results.
Patriots were scheduled to leave for KC at about 1 ET; trip now is on standby as they await more test results and guidance from the NFL.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020
