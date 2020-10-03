Raiders Patriots Football

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton passes against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

 Winslow Townson

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – According to reports, Cam Newton has tested positive for the coronavirus.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter posted a tweet Saturday morning stating that the Patriots’ QB tested positive.

The New England Patriots posted a statement on Twitter saying in part, “Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19.”

The Patriots are supposed to be heading to Kansas City to play the Chiefs Sunday at 3:25 p.m. According to Schefter, the Patriots are on standby to head to KC as they await more test results.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.