KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City Chiefs fans could be seeing less of the team as they prepare to run it back in defense of their Super Bowl title.

Multiple reports out Wednesday indicate that the 2020 NFL preseason will be trimmed from four to two games.

Initial reports mentioned having weeks one and four eliminated, but late in the afternoon, ESPN released an update clarifying that teams were readjusting schedules so they could play a single home and away game in the preseason.

The league is expected to make the announcement tomorrow.

Prior to this development, Kansas City was scheduled to be at Arrowhead to face the Bengals and Packers in Week 1 and Week 4, traveling to Arizona and Dallas in Week 2 and Week 3.

This new schedule would push the opening preseason game to the week of August 20 with a second game the week of August 27.

Some of the biggest factors driving this decision include the teams’ desire to reduce the amount of travel with larger camp rosters and their need to spend more time with players doing on-field work that has been prohibited during this pandemic-stricken off-season.

Back when this was still being discussed as a potential possibility, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he was in favor of a shortened preseason.

“I’ll do anything that we have to do. I want to make sure people are safe. I think we all do, right? I want to make sure that there are no repercussions,” Reid told reporters. “We’re in a time of change with that, with the COVID-19. We’re learning new stuff every day and the doctors in science are doing a phenomenal job with this. Let’s see how it goes. I think the league is probably feeling the same way...But we’re ready to roll....and if they give us new rules, then we can change as we go."

For now it looks like there will be three weeks between the time players are set to return to camp on July 28 and the first preseason games.

Kansas City is set to kick off the regular season by hosting the NFL Opening Night game on Thursday, September 10, as they host the Houston Texans at Arrowhead.