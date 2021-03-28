KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed, ESPN reports.
In 72 career games for the Seahawks, he had 22 sacks and 194 tackles.
He is expected to be paired inside with defensive tackle Chris Jones.
The NFL Network reports that it's a one-year deal that could be worth up to $7 million.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared his approval of the signing:
https://t.co/1M9HRrsPfe pic.twitter.com/8enySmlvxC— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 29, 2021
