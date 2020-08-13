49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football

Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce kisses the trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. 

 (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Multiple reports are stating that the Chiefs are extending Travis Kelce’s contract by four years.

That would mean he would be playing for the Chiefs for six seasons.

Ian Rapoport, reporter for the NFL Network, has tweeted out this information. That’s along with ESPN and SportsCenter.

KCTV5 News is working to independently confirm.

