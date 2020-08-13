KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Multiple reports are stating that the Chiefs are extending Travis Kelce’s contract by four years.
That would mean he would be playing for the Chiefs for six seasons.
Ian Rapoport, reporter for the NFL Network, has tweeted out this information. That’s along with ESPN and SportsCenter.
KCTV5 News is working to independently confirm.
From Inside Training Camp: The #Chiefs are locking up Pro Bowl TE Travis Kelce to 6 years total, with 4 new years on his extension, sources say. Another large payday coming for Kelce on his third contract. pic.twitter.com/pxDSrgDuWL— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2020
