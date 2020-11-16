GENERIC: The Kansas City Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – According to reports, three Chiefs players have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

NFL Insider for ESPN, Field Yates, posted a tweet stating that the Chiefs have placed Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz and Martinas Rankin on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Being on the list does not mean that a player has necessarily tested positive for COVID-19. Players on the list have either tested positive or are in quarantine after being exposed to an infected person.

