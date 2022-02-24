KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will return this season, according to multiple national reports.
Bieniemy has been the Chiefs offensive coordinator since 2018.
His future with the team was reportedly up in the air following a disappointing end to the 2021 NFL season.
He began his Chiefs coaching career in 2013, when he was hired as the running backs coach.
Bieniemy has interviewed for multiple head coaching positions the past three years.
