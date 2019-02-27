INDIANAPOLIS (KCTV) – The Kansas City Chiefs made headlines with their play on the field this season, but it is the team’s off-the-field moves that has people talking at the NFL combine.
Multiple reports out of Indianapolis say that Chiefs officials have been meeting with teams to discuss possible trades involving linebacker Justin Houston.
Jason La Canfora with CBS Sports first reported the developments, followed by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapport, who said teams had been calling with “real interest” for the pass-rusher.
An eight-year veteran of the NFL, Houston racked up 28 tackles and 9 sacks in the 2018 season for Kansas City. He has been named to the Pro Bowl four times and led the league in sacks in 2014 with 22, just half a sack from the league record.
Head coach Andy Reid did not mention any developments with Houston when he spoke with KCTV5 Wednesday at the NFL Combine.
General manager Brett Veatch is also in Indianapolis, and KCTV5 will be asking him about Houston’s future with the Chiefs Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.