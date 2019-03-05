KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – As the Kansas City Chiefs listen to offers for their pass rushers, they could be attempting to pay their top pass catcher in Tyreek Hill.
Multiple outlets are reporting that the team has started negotiations with Hill on what could be a “record-setting” contract.
The current contract for the three-time Pro Bowler, signed in May of 2016, is eligible for an extension this off-season and expires after next season.
Hill caught 12 touchdowns and picked up 1479 receiving yards for the Chiefs in 2018, leading the team in both categories while coming in second behind Travis Kelce with 87 receptions.
He also continued his dominance on special teams, bringing back 20 returns, including one for a score.
The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first broke the news midday Tuesday, and CBS Sports speculated that the cost to keep the “Cheetah” may be part of the reason the team is looking to trade linebacker Justin Houston.
The Chiefs may also another big deal in the works with defensive lineman Chris Jones also up for an extension.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
