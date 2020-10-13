KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman is on the COVID-19 reserve list.
Chiefs' FB Anthony Sherman added to Reserve/COVID 19 list, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 13, 2020
KCTV5 News only knows that he was placed on the list moments ago and we do not know yet if any other players are affected.
