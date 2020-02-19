KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A new report out Wednesday indicates that the structure of the NFL playoffs could change as early as next year under the new collective bargaining agreement.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the playoffs would expand to seven teams – the winner of each division plus three wild-card teams.
The other major change would be that only the top team in each conference would receive a bye, expanding the wild-card round to six total games.
Had these rules been in place for the past season’s playoffs, Pittsburgh and the Los Angeles Rams would have made the wild-card round, where they would have faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers.
As of early Wednesday evening, the NFL has made no comment on the report. KCTV5 News has reached out to the Chiefs on the report but has not received a response from the team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.