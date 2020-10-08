KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A report states that the Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills is being moved.
The game was set for next Thursday, but the Bills game this Sunday against the Titans is in question because of the large number of players who have tested positive for COVID-19.
So, Adam Schefter with ESPN reports that the Bills vs. Chiefs game will now be next Sunday.
No new players on the Chiefs have tested positive.
This is breaking news. Check back for updates.
