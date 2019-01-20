KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A new report out hours before the Kansas City Chiefs host the New England Patriots for the AFC Championship is speculating Patrick Mahomes could be the NFL’s first 200 million-dollar-man.
The article by ESPN’s Adam Schefter postulates that when Mahomes’ contract is first eligible for an extension after next season, the quarterback could set records in the NFL.
Player contracts have been growing substantially over the past seasons, but a move like this one could dwarf previous highs like Aaron Rodgers latest $33.5 annual deal in Green Bay.
Mahomes has had a monster second year in the league, his first full season as the Chiefs starter. He led the NFL with 50 passing touchdowns, shattering the old team record by 20 scores, and was second with 5,097 passing yards and a 113.8 quarterback rating.
He has already been named the league MVP and Offensive Player of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America and is considered to be a front-runner to be named the league’s MVP.
