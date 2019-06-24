KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Multiple digital outlets are reporting that Tyreek Hill will meet with NFL investigators following local investigations earlier this year into reports of child abuse at the Kansas City Chiefs receiver’s home.
According to a report from Terez Paylor with Yahoo Sports, the meeting could indicate that a final ruling on the matter could soon come from the league.
Earlier this month, the police investigation into incidents earlier in the year at Hill’s Overland Park home was officially closed.
In April, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe ended the initial investigation into the two reported incidents but then reopened the inquiry following the release of audio recordings by KCTV5 News of Hill and his fiancée Crystal Espinal.
The two can be heard in the recording discussing their 3-year-old son and the broken arm he sustained, an incident that Espinal appeared to blame on Hill.
Following the release of the audio, the Chiefs announced that Hill was being barred from team events, a move that was still in place as the team participated in OTAs this month.
The Chiefs are scheduled to start training camp in St. Joseph in late July.
