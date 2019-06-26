KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A new report says NFL investigators spent the day with Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill in what was described as a “very thorough interview.”
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the meeting lasted from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill met with the NFL today from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, per source. It was said to be a “very thorough interview.”— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 26, 2019
Many have said that an interview like this by league officials could indicate the NFL is close to reaching a final decision on the future of the embattled Pro Bowler following a tumultuous off-season.
A police investigation into reports of child abuse at Hill’s home in Overland Park earlier this year ended in early June with no charges being filed.
The investigation by Johnson County prosecutors had at first ended earlier in the spring but resumed following the release of audio recordings by KCTV5 News of Hill and his fiancée Crystal Espinal.
The Chiefs barred Hill from team events following the release of that audio, and that ban was still in place as the team participated in OTAs earlier this month.
The team will head up to St. Joseph next month for training camp.
