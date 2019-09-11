KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, according to reports.
NFL Network's Insider Ian Rapoport first posted the news Wednesday morning on Twitter.
#Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (sternoclavicular joint injury) is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, sources say. A positive sign: KC does not plan to put him on IR, as of now. He’ll need to be monitored in rehab, and how quickly it progresses will determine if it’s more or less than 6 weeks.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2019
Rapoport says the team does not plan to put him on injured reserves, as of now. However, Hill will need to be monitored in rehabilitation, and how quickly it progresses will determine if it’s more or less than six weeks.
The star wide receiver suffered a sternoclavicular joint injury and was repaired without any surgery.
"He's doing good," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "There are not too many days I've seen him down in the dumps. It was that way when I talked to him today, he had good spirit to him and he just wants to get back here. He doesn't want to be in the hospital. He wants to get back and settled in back here."
The Chiefs are likely to lean more heavily on second-round pick Mecole Hardman when they head to Oakland on Sunday.
The Chiefs visit the Raiders on Sunday for possibly their easiest game in the first month of the season. After that come the Ravens and a trip to Detroit, so ironing out all the miscues from a steamy season-opening trip to Jacksonville is imperative.
