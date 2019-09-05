KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A new report Thursday afternoon indicated that the Kansas City Chiefs may be close to keeping one of their biggest offensive weapons under contract.

CBS Sports NFL reporter Jason La Canfora tweeted that the organization was working to finish the contract extension for wide receiver Tyreek Hill before the season kicks off Sunday.

La Canfora noted the intricacies of the deal include the off-field challenges Hill has faced in recent months.

The Chiefs are working on a contract extension with WR Tyreek Hill with the goal of completing it before season begins. Tricky deal for sure, given his off-field circumstances, but its possible it gets done this weekend — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 5, 2019

Prior to these incidents, it looked as though Hill was set for a windfall contract extension following his performance on the field for the Chiefs.

The receiver pulled down 12 touchdowns and racked up 1479 yards for Kansas City during the 2018 season. He also continued to be a major part of the Chiefs Special Teams strategy, with 20 returns including one for a score.

Hill's current contract keeps him with the Chiefs through the upcoming season.

