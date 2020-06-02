KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A report out Tuesday afternoon is claiming the Kansas City Chiefs will be staying home this year for training camp instead of heading up I-29 to St. Joseph.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL is directing all teams to conduct the camps at their own practice facilities.

And so the NFL has told all its teams that they must stay at their team facilities for this summer's training camps. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 2, 2020

Kansas City has held training camp on the campus of Missouri Western State University since 2010, and in February the Chiefs announced a multi-year deal to stay on the campus and enhance facilities there.

The last time the Chiefs spent training camp in the Kansas City metro was 1990, when they wrapped their long-time arrangement to hold camp on the campus of William Jewell College in Liberty.

KCTV5 News has reached out to officials with the Chiefs for a comment, but the team could not confirm the report at this time.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates and tune in at 7 p.m. for the Locker Room Show where Dani Welniak with have the latest details on this move.