KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Reports say that one Chiefs coach has tested positive for the coronavirus.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted a tweet Saturday stating that a strength and conditioning coach for the Chiefs tested positive for COVID-19, per a source.
There are no new positives in Tennessee nor New England, but there are now two other positive tests: one for a practice squad player in Chicago, but Bears have been closed since Thursday night, and a strength and conditioning coach in Kansas City, per source. Tracing is ongoing.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2020
Schefter says that contact tracing is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
