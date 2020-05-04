LOS ANGELES (KCTV) – A new report out Monday claims that Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams was robbed at a home in Los Angeles over the weekend.
According to the report from TMZ Sports, Williams had just checked into a home rented through the service Airbnb when intruders broke in through a back door.
The report went on to say the suspects surrounded the KC back and his party, demanding money and getting away with around $1,000 in cash. They are now being sought by police.
Williams was not injured in the incident.
The seven-year veteran had 111 carries for 498 yards and five touchdowns for Kansas City in 2019, with another 17 carries for 104 yards and a score in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory.
