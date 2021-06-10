KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- New Chiefs offensive guard Kyle Long has fractured his kneecap, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.
Pelissero tweeted out the news Thursday morning, noting that he still has a chance to be ready to play Week 1.
The belief is Kyle Long suffered a fractured kneecap, per source. Sounds painful (and surely is!) but Long has a chance to be ready Week 1. https://t.co/UAt5OmBjj5— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2021
Long joined the reigning AFC champions this offseason after a year off from football. He was a three-time Pro Bowler during his seven seasons with the Chicago Bears, but it was a tenure rife with various injuries. The Bears eventually released Long in 2019. Long did not play in the NFL in 2020.
#Chiefs guard Kyle Long suffered a leg injury that could keep him out of training camp, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After initial concern it could be a serious injury, Long underwent tests and the hope now is he could be back right before the start of the regular season.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2021
