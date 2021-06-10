Bears Broncos Football

Former Chicago Bears offensive guard Kyle Long lines up during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Denver. He joined the Chiefs this past offseason. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

 Jack Dempsey

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- New Chiefs offensive guard Kyle Long has fractured his kneecap, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero tweeted out the news Thursday morning, noting that he still has a chance to be ready to play Week 1.

Long joined the reigning AFC champions this offseason after a year off from football. He was a three-time Pro Bowler during his seven seasons with the Chicago Bears, but it was a tenure rife with various injuries. The Bears eventually released Long in 2019. Long did not play in the NFL in 2020.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.