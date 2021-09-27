Seahnawks Gordon Football

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) sets up against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. 

 (AP Photo/Brian Blanco, File)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly plan to sign wide receiver Josh Gordon, also known as "Flash." 

ESPN tweeted the news today, and Gordon himself tweeted that it's "time to get to work." 

In the past, Gordon has played with the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, and Seattle Seahawks over his professional career. 

His signing with the Chiefs would mark the first time he'll play since being suspended for violating the league's policies on substance abuse. 

That was his sixth suspension since 2013. 

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

