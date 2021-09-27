KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly plan to sign wide receiver Josh Gordon, also known as "Flash."
ESPN tweeted the news today, and Gordon himself tweeted that it's "time to get to work."
In the past, Gordon has played with the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, and Seattle Seahawks over his professional career.
His signing with the Chiefs would mark the first time he'll play since being suspended for violating the league's policies on substance abuse.
That was his sixth suspension since 2013.
